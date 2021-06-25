Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Sonu Sood launches new initiative to boost Covid vaccination drive in rural India

Sonu Sood launches new initiative to boost Covid vaccination drive in rural India

Last year, Sonu Sood had helped several migrants to reach homes during the first Covid lockdown.
1 min read . 04:20 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer ( with inputs from ANI )

  • Sonu Sood has launched 'COVREG' to create a volunteer programme for Covid-19 vaccination registration in rural India
  • COVREG addresses rural-specific issues of vaccine registration and provides much-needed assistance to hesitant rural citizens

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has come up with another initiative to extend his support to people amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Sonu Sood has launched 'COVREG' to create a volunteer programme for Covid-19 vaccination registration in rural India.

"COVREG addresses rural-specific issues of vaccine registration and provides much-needed assistance to hesitant rural citizens. The trust that a neighborhood volunteer warrants will be an additional push towards registration," Sood said in a statement.

COVREG has been authorised by the Ministry of Health, Government of India as an Application Service Provider (ASP), with protected CoWIN APIs.

The COVREG volunteers will get proper training to address any issues, such as a lack of ID proof, wherein they will assist the beneficiaries in applying for a PAN card online. "Anyone with a smartphone and 4G connectivity can become a volunteer by registering on www.covreg.in," the actor informed media on Friday.

Before this, Sonu helped several migrants to reach homes during the first lockdown last year. He even created a foundation and formed a team to help people in arranging Covid-19 relief resources-- especially when India faced a huge oxygen crisis during the second COVID wave.

"Vaccination is the need of the hour in India to win the battle against COVID-19. Rural India continues to struggle in coping with the pandemic and is now also struggling with vaccine registrations. So, COVREG is created based on a detailed understanding of rural India and its needs observed through months of on-ground work," Sood added.

Volunteer roles:

1. To create awareness and address queries/myths related to Covid vaccination

2. Help in first vaccination registration and booking slots

3. Mobilised registered people to go to the vaccination centres

4. Help in second vaccination registration and booking slots

5. Provide vacciantion certificate

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!