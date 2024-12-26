Sonu Sood was mostly known as a Bollywood actor until the COVID pandemic struck, after which his fan following grew even larger as he helped millions of migrant workers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, the Bollywood actor recently revealed that he was offered the post of Chief Minister, which he rejected. The actor added that his main aim was to help people, which he can do without joining politics.

"When one starts gaining popularity, they begin rising in life," he said. "But at higher altitudes, oxygen levels are lower. We want to rise, but how long you can sustain yourself up there is important," he said.

Sonu Sood denied Rajya Sabha membership Sonu Sood elaborated that after he denied becoming the chief minister, he was offered the post of deputy chief minister, which he further refused. Although Sood claimed it was a very exciting phase, with powerful political leaders even offering the Bollywood actor a seat in the Rajya Sabha, he turned all of it down as he didn't want to 'lose his independence'.

"They told me, 'Take the Rajya Sabha membership. Join us; you don't need to fight for anything in politics.' It's an exciting phase when such powerful people want to meet you and encourage you to make a difference in the world," Sonu Sood told Humans of Bombay in the interview.

Sonu Sood's unwavering love for cinema Despite receiving political offers, Sonu Sood remains deeply passionate about his acting career. He shared, "There's still an actor-director inside me. I love this world. I love cinema."

The actor is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming film, Fateh. He stated, “Maybe when I feel like I've accomplished everything here, I'll consider something else. But for now, I'm an actor, and I will continue acting and directing."