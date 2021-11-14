Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Sunday announced that his sister Malvika will enter politics, but he has no such plans for himself. "We today officially want to say that Malvika will certainly come to serve Punjab," said Sood addressing the media.

Punjab will go to polls early next year. The state is expected to witness a two-cornered fight between ruling Congress and Kejriwal's AAP, which is the second largest party in the state.

Sood's announcement has fuelled speculation that his sister Malvika may contest the upcoming assembly polls from Moga, Punjab.

When asked about joining any political party, the actor said that no decision has yet been taken as yet but will announce when the decision is made .

"We have not yet taken a call about the party. Whenever the time comes, we will make sure that we will let you know," Sood said.

Responding to a question on whether he will also enter politics, the actor said that he had not thought about joining politics. Sood made headlines last year after he helped migrant workers stuck in cities following nationwide lockdown announced by the Centre.

This year in August, the AAP government in Delhi appointed Sood as the brand ambassador of 'Desh Ka Mentors' program, which was intended for students and aimed to guide in making their career choices.

"Some of the students in government schools come from very poor backgrounds and there are very few people to guide them. We are appealing to educated people to become mentors for these children. Sonu Sood will be our brand ambassador for the programme," Kejriwal had said.

The AAP had also backed the actor when officials of Income Tax department surveyed his residence in September.

