Sonu Sood sells luxury apartment in Mumbai for ₹8.10 crore: Check the Bollywood actor’s net worth

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has sold his luxury apartment in Mumbai for ₹8.10 crore, reportedly earning a profit of about ₹3 crore. The sale was registered in August 2025, as shown in property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

The apartment is in Lokhandwala Minerva. It has a carpet area of 1,247 sq. ft. and a built-up area of nearly 1,497 sq. ft. The deal also included two parking spaces.

The 52-year-old Bollywood actor paid stamp duty of ₹48.60 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000. Records show Sood had bought the property for ₹5.16 crore in 2012.

The apartment is located in Mahalaxmi, a prime South Mumbai locality known for its connectivity to business hubs like Lower Parel, Worli and Nariman Point.

Sonu Sood Net Worth Sonu Sood has built a strong financial portfolio with an estimated net worth of around ₹130 crore, as reported by Times Now Navbharat. His earnings come from films, endorsements and businesses.

The Bollywood actor charges ₹2–3 crore per movie, as per the publication. He has 27.5 million Instagram followers, which boosts his brand deals. He also owns a production house, Shakti Sagar Productions, and a travel-based social media platform, Explurger. These ventures add to his wealth.

Sonu Sood also enjoys a luxurious lifestyle. His most valued property is a 4-BHK apartment in Andheri, Mumbai, worth ₹20 crore. The apartment is 2,600 sq ft and has modern interiors designed by ZZ Architects.

Sonu Sood owns several valuable properties and luxury cars that reflect his success. Apart from his main residence in Mumbai, he has eight properties in Juhu, which include two commercial and six residential spaces.

In December 2020, Sonu Sood mortgaged these properties to raise ₹10 crore for pandemic relief. He is admired as a real-life hero for his humanitarian work, especially during COVID-19.

Sood arranged food, transport and medical help for thousands of migrants and needy people. His selfless acts earned nationwide respect.

He also owns a lavish house in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, and a redeveloped ancestral property in Moga, Punjab. He reportedly rebuilt it with the help of 50 designers and architects.