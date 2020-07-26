NEW DELHI : Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has announced to gift a new tractor to a poor farmer from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh after a netizen tweeted a video of the farmer using both his daughters as oxen to plough the field as he could not afford to hire an ox after suffering heavy losses earlier this year due to the lockdown.

The video of girls pulling the plough like oxen became viral on social media and caught the attention of Sood.

Responding to the video, Sood tweeted, "Tomorrow morning, he will have a pair of ox to plough the fields. Let the girls focus on their education. The Ox will plough his land from tomorrow. The farmers are our country's pride. Protect them."

Later, he said that he (Sood) will be sending a tractor to the family instead of ox.

"This family doesn't deserve a pair of ox. They deserve a Tractor. So sending you one. By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields. Stay blessed," he tweeted.

This family doesn’t deserve a pair of ox 🐂..

They deserve a Tractor.

So sending you one.

By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields 🙏

Stay blessed ❣️🇮🇳 @Karan_Gilhotra #sonalikatractors https://t.co/oWAbJIB1jD — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 26, 2020

The daughters of a farmer Nageswara Rao were forced to pull the plough to aid their father in farming because of the acute financial hardships the family was facing because of the covid-19 lockdown.

Nageswara Rao, a farmer from Rajuvaripalle village, Madanapalle Mandal in Chittoor district, had no money to hire a tractor or oxen. So, his family decided to join him to start a cultivation on their own. While the daughters, Vennela and Chandana pulled the plough, Nageswara Rao and his wife sowed the seeds.

Vennela, the elder daughter said, "We were residing in Madanapalli for the last 15 years and had a tea stall there. After the lockdown was implemented, we closed our stall and stayed in our residence for a month. With little money left, we returned to our native village in Rajuvaripalle. But we did not have enough money to hire tractors to cultivate the land. So, we started helping our father."

Lalita, the mother of the girls, said, "Our business was hampered due to the lockdown. After one month of lockdown, all our resources were exhausted. So, we returned to our native village. As there are good rains this year, we started agriculture work. But we have no money to rent a tractor. The rent of the tractor is ₹1,500 per hour. So, we decided to do the work on our own. I, along with my husband and daughters, are together performing the tasks."

