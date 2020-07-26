Lalita, the mother of the girls, said, "Our business was hampered due to the lockdown. After one month of lockdown, all our resources were exhausted. So, we returned to our native village. As there are good rains this year, we started agriculture work. But we have no money to rent a tractor. The rent of the tractor is ₹1,500 per hour. So, we decided to do the work on our own. I, along with my husband and daughters, are together performing the tasks."