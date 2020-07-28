After helping over a lakh of migrants reach their home safely during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood now wants to help over two crore migrants get entry-level blue-collar jobs in next five years.

The free website and app, named 'Pravasi Rojgar', will digitally connect job providers with the job seekers. The 'Pravasi Rojgar' platform has already started finding job opportunities for aspirants in various sectors across the country. Not only the search, but the Sonu Sood's initiative will also train candidates to make them proficient for the job and industry.

According to the 'Pravasi Rojgar' website, over 450 employers have been onboarded and 1,00,000 job requirements have been aggregated after the launch. The the online platform has onboarded companies like Amazon, Sodexo, Max Healthcare and Portea.

"Our mission is to provide job linkages and career progression to millions of migrant workers who are in need of jobs," reads a message on the 'Pravasi Rojgar' website.

The 47-year-old actor have often times recalled his conversations would often revolve around how they were looking for the right work opportunity amid the pandemic.

"Lot of thinking, planning and preparation have gone into designing this initiative over the last few months, in order to ensure that it is holistic and builds on the work already being done in the country.

"Extensive consultations have been held with top organisations that're involved at the grassroots level in skilling and placing the youth below the poverty line, NGOs, philanthropic organisations, government functionaries, strategy consultants, technology start ups and above all the returned migrants whom I have helped," Sood said in a statement.

The initiative will be supported by community outreach in the villages to find the right employment opportunities for migrant workers in different parts of the country.

A helpline toll-free number 1800 121 664422 has been launched for people and employers to register their needs and requirements respectively.

