New Delhi: Sony Pictures has announced that Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the sequel to its 2018 superhero film Venom, shall arrive in Indian cinemas on 17 September. Dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the film shall have 3D as well as IMAX releases. The first instalment had made close to ₹35 crore in box office collections in the country.

Over the next few months, the American film industry is getting ready for an eventful summer in India with a slate of big releases such as Disney’s spy thriller Black Widow, the latest instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise, F9, and Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick.

Several smaller titles such as Mortal Kombat, A Quiet Place: Part II, Godzilla vs Kong and The Conjuring will also draw attention during that period.

During the pandemic, the first movie titles to hit the big screen in India were from Hollywood. These include Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and superhero film Wonder Woman 1984 with box office collections of ₹12.43 crore and ₹15.54 crore respectively.

Prospects for films are looking up with the covid vaccine being rolled out though spikes in cases continue.

India is a small but important market for Hollywood and it is crucial that they build on the success of Tenet and Wonder Woman that enjoyed the first-mover advantage given the absence of new local films, film and trade experts say.

Traditionally, big-scale Hollywood films could notch up a screen count of 1,500-2,000 in India, but given some of the space left over by Bollywood, it would not be surprising if they manage higher showcasing. Further, the release of Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 are clear signs of Hollywood’s intention to look at theatrical showcasing.

India has often demonstrated its love for Hollywood titles, especially big spectacles such as Avengers Endgame, which is the highest-grossing American film in the country at ₹373.22 crore, followed by Avengers: Infinity War ( ₹227.43 crore) and The Jungle Book ( ₹188 crore).

