Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Sony announces ‘Venom’ sequel as more Hollywood offerings arrive in India

Sony announces ‘Venom’ sequel as more Hollywood offerings arrive in India

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' will arrive in Indian cinemas on 17 September.
2 min read . 11:51 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the film shall have 3D as well as IMAX releases
  • The first instalment had made close to 35 crore in box office collections in the country

New Delhi: Sony Pictures has announced that Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the sequel to its 2018 superhero film Venom, shall arrive in Indian cinemas on 17 September. Dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the film shall have 3D as well as IMAX releases. The first instalment had made close to 35 crore in box office collections in the country.

New Delhi: Sony Pictures has announced that Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the sequel to its 2018 superhero film Venom, shall arrive in Indian cinemas on 17 September. Dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the film shall have 3D as well as IMAX releases. The first instalment had made close to 35 crore in box office collections in the country.

Over the next few months, the American film industry is getting ready for an eventful summer in India with a slate of big releases such as Disney’s spy thriller Black Widow, the latest instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise, F9, and Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Over the next few months, the American film industry is getting ready for an eventful summer in India with a slate of big releases such as Disney’s spy thriller Black Widow, the latest instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise, F9, and Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | The invisible hand in India’s stock market

Several smaller titles such as Mortal Kombat, A Quiet Place: Part II, Godzilla vs Kong and The Conjuring will also draw attention during that period.

During the pandemic, the first movie titles to hit the big screen in India were from Hollywood. These include Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and superhero film Wonder Woman 1984 with box office collections of 12.43 crore and 15.54 crore respectively.

Prospects for films are looking up with the covid vaccine being rolled out though spikes in cases continue.

India is a small but important market for Hollywood and it is crucial that they build on the success of Tenet and Wonder Woman that enjoyed the first-mover advantage given the absence of new local films, film and trade experts say.

Traditionally, big-scale Hollywood films could notch up a screen count of 1,500-2,000 in India, but given some of the space left over by Bollywood, it would not be surprising if they manage higher showcasing. Further, the release of Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 are clear signs of Hollywood’s intention to look at theatrical showcasing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Customs officials seize over 8 kg gold at Chennai, Trichy airports

2 min read . 11:44 AM IST

Delivery and takeaways to drive growth for fast food chains: report

1 min read . 11:42 AM IST

Qatar reports 503 new Covid-19 cases, 173,709 in total

1 min read . 11:45 AM IST

Pakistan PM Imran Khan thanks everyone for wishes for recovery from Covid-19

1 min read . 11:31 AM IST

India has often demonstrated its love for Hollywood titles, especially big spectacles such as Avengers Endgame, which is the highest-grossing American film in the country at 373.22 crore, followed by Avengers: Infinity War ( 227.43 crore) and The Jungle Book ( 188 crore).

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.