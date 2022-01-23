Sony Pictures partners with Kamal Haasan for Tamil film

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bollywood’s top mainline studios have been training their eyes on the lucrative regional cinema market for production and distribution of films.
In September 2021, Sony had announced a slate of 17 films, including Hindi, regional language and Hollywood titles.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: Sony Pictures Films India has partnered with Kamal Haasan for an untitled Tamil film that will star Sivakarthikeyan. The project will be directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Sony Pictures Films India has partnered with Kamal Haasan for an untitled Tamil film that will star Sivakarthikeyan. The project will be directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.
To be sure, Bollywood’s top mainline studios have been training their eyes on the lucrative regional cinema market for production and distribution of films for a few years now. Having begun its local film production in India in 2018 with Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman, Sony had announced its foray into the regional space with a Malayalam project to be co-produced by and featuring Malayali superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran. After the spectacular success of Tamil-Telugu war epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion that it distributed in north India in 2017, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions continued its foray into regional cinema by distributing Madhuri Dixit’s Marathi debut Bucket List. Viacom18 Motion Pictures too followed up on its successful Marathi suspense thriller Aapla Manus with a light-hearted post-Independence Marathi tale Cycle and Punjabi film Nanak Shah Fakir, besides Tamil romantic comedy Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal.
To be sure, Bollywood’s top mainline studios have been training their eyes on the lucrative regional cinema market for production and distribution of films for a few years now. Having begun its local film production in India in 2018 with Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman, Sony had announced its foray into the regional space with a Malayalam project to be co-produced by and featuring Malayali superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran. After the spectacular success of Tamil-Telugu war epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion that it distributed in north India in 2017, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions continued its foray into regional cinema by distributing Madhuri Dixit’s Marathi debut Bucket List. Viacom18 Motion Pictures too followed up on its successful Marathi suspense thriller Aapla Manus with a light-hearted post-Independence Marathi tale Cycle and Punjabi film Nanak Shah Fakir, besides Tamil romantic comedy Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal.
Last September, Sony had announced a slate of 17 films, including Hindi, regional language and Hollywood titles that it said it would bring to theatres over the next year. These included a comedy called Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, starring Ileana D’Cruz and Randeep Hooda, underwater thriller Dive directed by Nitin Parmar, Saale Aashiq, a film on honour killings to be directed by debutants Siddharth -Garima who have written films like Bajirao Mastani, Nikamma starring Abhimanyu, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty, family entertainer Aankh Micholi and Major, a film based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred during the 26/11 attacks.
Last September, Sony had announced a slate of 17 films, including Hindi, regional language and Hollywood titles that it said it would bring to theatres over the next year. These included a comedy called Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, starring Ileana D’Cruz and Randeep Hooda, underwater thriller Dive directed by Nitin Parmar, Saale Aashiq, a film on honour killings to be directed by debutants Siddharth -Garima who have written films like Bajirao Mastani, Nikamma starring Abhimanyu, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty, family entertainer Aankh Micholi and Major, a film based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred during the 26/11 attacks.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The studio has also released Hollywood flicks like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Venom 2- Let There Be Carnage in cinemas over the past few months.
The studio has also released Hollywood flicks like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Venom 2- Let There Be Carnage in cinemas over the past few months.