Sony Pictures partners with Kamal Haasan for Tamil film

To be sure, Bollywood’s top mainline studios have been training their eyes on the lucrative regional cinema market for production and distribution of films for a few years now. Having begun its local film production in India in 2018 with Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman, Sony had announced its foray into the regional space with a Malayalam project to be co-produced by and featuring Malayali superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran. After the spectacular success of Tamil-Telugu war epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion that it distributed in north India in 2017, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions continued its foray into regional cinema by distributing Madhuri Dixit’s Marathi debut Bucket List. Viacom18 Motion Pictures too followed up on its successful Marathi suspense thriller Aapla Manus with a light-hearted post-Independence Marathi tale Cycle and Punjabi film Nanak Shah Fakir, besides Tamil romantic comedy Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal.