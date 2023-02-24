Sony stays bullish on non-fiction format in India

Refuting the argument that non-fiction doesn’t grab the kind of eyeballs it used to, Khan said overall viewership for the category has grown and a lot of it is reflected in digital traction for these shows since viewership of TV content is no longer limited to prime-time appointment viewing but spread across devices, many of which allow for consumption on the move. For example, other than the show itself, a lot of people watch short clips from it on social media. “If you look at the viewership on TV and that on digital, all of our properties are expanding (in viewership) and we’re seeing a similarly positive response from advertisers," Khan said adding that the company isn’t worried about the shift of urban audiences to OTT as the overall content consumption pie has only grown across mediums. He said that the presence of a celebrity and the ability to integrate brands within a show make for a value proposition to advertisers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}