Sony to clock 400 crore in ad revenue from India-Australia series

"Majority of the advertising is usually bought during ODIs and T20s while bonus ad spots are usually aired during test matches which are a part of overall bundled deals. I feel brands will also conserve money for the upcoming India England series in February-March and the next edition of IPL which is expected to be held during mid-March. The cricket calendar is reasonably full going forward," said Sandeep Goyal, chairman, Mogae Media, a Mumbai-based marketing and communication agency.