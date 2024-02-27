Sony’s Spurned Target Shows the Pitfalls of Tempting Indian M&A
The meltdown at Zee offers ample evidence of the governance risks plaguing family-controlled firms.
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Sony Group Corp. dodged a bullet when its lawyers nixed a $10 billion Indian merger that executives had spent two years trying to bring to fruition. The spurned target hasn’t been as lucky. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. has no other suitors on the horizon, and its founders’ mounting legal troubles are threatening to engulf the firm.