Soon, 300 drug formulations to have mandatory bar codes on packages2 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2022, 06:57 PM IST
The amendments to Drugs and Cosmetic Rules, 1945, once approved, will come into force from May next year
The government is finalising the process to make it mandatory for pharmaceutical companies to print bar code on the packages of 300 drug formulations so that information such as manufacturing licence and batch number can be accessed upon scanning.