Soon, Bengaluru airport will be connected by train services

The people of Bengaluru will soon be able to reach the city's International airport by taking a train services which will be provided by the Indian Railways' South Western Railway zone.

This was confirmed by the Ministry of Railways official Twitter handle in which it tagged a report about the development.

Enhancing passenger convenience!

Soon Bengaluru people can reach Airport by taking a train!



Work on railway halt station at "Kempe Gowda International Airport" on Yelahanka-Bangarpet line is progressing and will be completed by august 2020. pic.twitter.com/a8OqBAQSaU — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 9, 2020

In the tweet it said "

Enhancing passenger convenience!

Soon Bengaluru people can reach Airport by taking a train!

Work on railway halt station at "Kempe Gowda International Airport" on Yelahanka-Bangarpet line is progressing and will be completed by August 2020.

Bengaluru is one of the fastest growing city in India and the people of Bengaluru has to face a lot of problems while commuting to various parts of the city.

Indian Railways will have a halt station on the periphery of Bengaluru’s Kempe Gowda International Airport and the railway station is expected to be completed by August this year.

According to the report the South Western Railway zone of Indian Railways will give a stoppage for trains that are being operated on the Yelahanka-Bangarpet railway line.

The report further stated that The Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) which operates the Bengaluru airport is likely to run a free shuttle service in every 15 minutes from the railway station to the airport.

Bengaluru will become the latest city to have its own suburban rail network after other major metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Secunderabad

Bengaluru will also be getting a 148 km long suburban rail transport network and it will have the fares based on the metro model. The central government would provide 20% of equity and facilitate external assistance up to 60% of the project cost.

The state government has submitted a revised detailed project report (DPR) that proposes around 55-odd suburban railway stations.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via