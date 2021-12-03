Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that he envisions "creating value from waste", and is planning to use green hydrogen to run buses, trucks, and cars in the country. Gadkari said that he is also planning to produce green hydrogen using sewage water and solid waste in cities.

Addressing the sixth National Summit on Financial Inclusion, "I have a plan to run buses, trucks, & cars on green hydrogen that would be produced using sewage water & solid waste in cities".

The minister also mentioned that he has bought a car that would run on green hydrogen produced in an oil research institute in Faridabad.

Recently, Gadkari also said that he will issue an order directing car manufacturers to introduce flex-fuel engines in vehicles.

"I am going to sign a file in the next 2-3 days, in which carmakers will be asked to make engines that can run on 100% bio-ethanol," Gadkari said.

The minister further noted that the country currently imports petrol, diesel, and petroleum products worth ₹8 lakh crore every year. "If the country continues its consumption like this, then its import bill will rise to ₹25 lakh in the next 5 years," he added.

Noting that the country will become 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) with the introduction of flex-fuel engines in vehicles, Gadkari said, "MD's of Toyota Motor Corporation, Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India has assured me that like Brazil, America, and Canada, the vehicles in our country will run on 100% bio-ethanol, which produced by our farmers, instead of 100% petrol."

Gadkari also noted that day is not far when vehicles will run on green hydrogen.

