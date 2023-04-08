Soon digital KYC verification for SIM cards: Report2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 11:49 AM IST
- Only electronically verified PoI/PoA documents or the demography details obtained by the Licensee from the DigiLocker/UIDAI shall be used for the purpose of subscriber verification
In an attempt to stop the fraud of fake SIM cards, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is planning to make some changes in the know-your-customer (KYC) process. According to a report published in The Indian Express, the new norms may reduce the number of SIM cards issued on a single ID to five from the current nine and complete digitisation of the KYC process.
