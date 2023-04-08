In an attempt to stop the fraud of fake SIM cards, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is planning to make some changes in the know-your-customer (KYC) process. According to a report published in The Indian Express, the new norms may reduce the number of SIM cards issued on a single ID to five from the current nine and complete digitisation of the KYC process.

“The discussions are currently ongoing with regard to finding out robust KYC mechanism by making digital document verification mandatory to tackle the issue of fake IDs," a government official said to The Indian Express.

Meanwhile at present the use of Aadhaar based e-KYC service of Unique Identification Authority of India as an alternate process for issuing mobile connections in which the demographic details of customer along with photograph received from UIDAI shall automatically get captured by the Licensee in the Customer Application Form (CAF) generated in its system. It shall be ensured by the Licensee that only Name of the customer (as received from UIDAI) captured on the CAF, shall be visible to the PoS agent and data shall not be stored on the PoS device. Other details such as "No. of mobile connection held in the name of customer,Tarriff plan etc" in CAF shall be entered by authorized PoS agent on the basis of information furnished by customer.

Self-KYC process

The customer shall register on the App/Website/Portal of the Service Provider using alternate mobile number. The mobile number of family /relatives/ known persons may also be used for this purpose. The customer will be validated by sending an OTP on the given mobile number.

Only electronically verified PoI/PoA documents or the demography details obtained by the Licensee from the DigiLocker/UIDAI shall be used for the purpose of subscriber verification.

If Aadhaar is used for the verification the following declaration/consent shall be taken from the subscriber.

All the fields as received from UIDAI/DigiLocker may be automatically captured in the Customer Application Form (CAF) by the licensee. All other required fields in the CAF shall be filled by the customer on the portal/ app/website.

The customer shall capture his/her clearly visible live photograph and video.