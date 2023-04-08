Soon digital KYC verification for SIM cards: Report

Meanwhile at present the use of Aadhaar based e-KYC service of Unique Identification Authority of India as an alternate process for issuing mobile connections in which the demographic details of customer along with photograph received from UIDAI shall automatically get captured by the Licensee in the Customer Application Form (CAF) generated in its system. It shall be ensured by the Licensee that only Name of the customer (as received from UIDAI) captured on the CAF, shall be visible to the PoS agent and data shall not be stored on the PoS device. Other details such as "No. of mobile connection held in the name of customer,Tarriff plan etc" in CAF shall be entered by authorized PoS agent on the basis of information furnished by customer.

