Soon, Indian Railways will make travelling in lower side berths comfortable

Indian Railways has revamped its seating system on the side lower berth to ease the journey of the commuters.

The side berth is now designed in order to even the gap between the two seats that can make it comfortable for the passengers when they'd want to sleep or rest their back.

An additional plank is now provided on the side of the seats that can be pulled out when the seats are folded. This plank provides extra support by removing the break in between.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, tweeted about the change in the seating with a video attached to it depicting how the new system works.

"Indian Railways, which is trying for the convenient travel of the passengers, is an example of this, some changes made in the seats, which made the journey of passengers more comfortable," Goyal said in a tweet.

यात्रियों के सुविधाजनक सफर के लिए प्रयासरत भारतीय रेल, इसी का उदाहरण है सीटों में किये गये कुछ बदलाव, जिनसे यात्रियों का सफर हुआ और अधिक आरामदायक। pic.twitter.com/Q4rbXXYd7f — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) December 11, 2020

Indian Railways has suspended all passenger trains after a nationwide lockdown was imposed from March 25 due to the spread of the Coronavirus. However, it introduced Shramik Special trains in an attempt to resume its services in a staggered manner from May 1. urther, it had also started 230 special trains across the country.

