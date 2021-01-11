OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Soon, Indians abroad can renew international driving permit online
A Jaguar badge is displayed on the steering wheel of a 2020 Jaguar XE sports sedan. (Bloomberg)
A Jaguar badge is displayed on the steering wheel of a 2020 Jaguar XE sports sedan. (Bloomberg)

Soon, Indians abroad can renew international driving permit online

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2021, 07:07 AM IST Staff Writer

The ministry has issued a notification on 7 January 2021 to facilitate the issuance of IDP for Indian citizens whose driving permit has expired while they are abroad

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will facilitate the issuance of International Driving Permit (IDP) for Indian citizens whose IDP has expired while they are abroad. The ministry has issued a notification on 7 January 2021 to facilitate the issuance of IDP for Indian citizens whose driving permit has expired while they are abroad.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Sunday informed that there was no mechanism for its renewal while citizens were abroad and their IDP had expired.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
New Delhi: Dead crows in a park at Mayur Vihar Phase III in New Delhi,

Amid bird flu scare, 11 crows found dead in Mumbai

1 min read . 08:24 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi to interact with CMs today to discuss Covid-19 vaccination roll-out

1 min read . 08:20 AM IST
iStockphoto

History shows WFH can’t be forever—yet

1 min read . 08:17 AM IST
Shivani Manhas, one of the four pilots who operated Air India's inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru flight

Flown by 4 women pilots, Air India's longest direct route flight lands in India

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST

Now, with this amendment, it is proposed that Indian citizens can apply for renewal through the Indian Embassies/Missions abroad, from where these applications would move to the VAHAN portal in India, to be considered by the respective Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). IDP would be couriered to the citizen at his/her address abroad by the respective RTOs.

This also removes the conditions of a Medical Certificate and a valid visa at the time of making the request for the IDP in India, the Ministry said.

The idea is that a citizen who has a valid driving licence should not have a requirement for another medical certificate.

"There are countries where the Visa is issued on arrival or Visa is issued at the last moment. In such cases, VISA is not available when applying for the IDP in India before travel. Hence, IDP application can be made without VISA now," it added

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout