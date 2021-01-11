Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Soon, Indians abroad can renew international driving permit online
A Jaguar badge is displayed on the steering wheel of a 2020 Jaguar XE sports sedan.

Soon, Indians abroad can renew international driving permit online

1 min read . 07:07 AM IST Staff Writer

The ministry has issued a notification on 7 January 2021 to facilitate the issuance of IDP for Indian citizens whose driving permit has expired while they are abroad

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will facilitate the issuance of International Driving Permit (IDP) for Indian citizens whose IDP has expired while they are abroad. The ministry has issued a notification on 7 January 2021 to facilitate the issuance of IDP for Indian citizens whose driving permit has expired while they are abroad.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will facilitate the issuance of International Driving Permit (IDP) for Indian citizens whose IDP has expired while they are abroad. The ministry has issued a notification on 7 January 2021 to facilitate the issuance of IDP for Indian citizens whose driving permit has expired while they are abroad.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Sunday informed that there was no mechanism for its renewal while citizens were abroad and their IDP had expired.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Biden reiterates Trump's demand for $2,000 relief checks, says $600 is too low

1 min read . 08:32 AM IST

Amid bird flu scare, 11 crows found dead in Mumbai

1 min read . 08:24 AM IST

PM Modi to interact with CMs today to discuss Covid-19 vaccination roll-out

1 min read . 08:20 AM IST

History shows WFH can’t be forever—yet

1 min read . 08:17 AM IST

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Sunday informed that there was no mechanism for its renewal while citizens were abroad and their IDP had expired.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Biden reiterates Trump's demand for $2,000 relief checks, says $600 is too low

1 min read . 08:32 AM IST

Amid bird flu scare, 11 crows found dead in Mumbai

1 min read . 08:24 AM IST

PM Modi to interact with CMs today to discuss Covid-19 vaccination roll-out

1 min read . 08:20 AM IST

History shows WFH can’t be forever—yet

1 min read . 08:17 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Now, with this amendment, it is proposed that Indian citizens can apply for renewal through the Indian Embassies/Missions abroad, from where these applications would move to the VAHAN portal in India, to be considered by the respective Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). IDP would be couriered to the citizen at his/her address abroad by the respective RTOs.

This also removes the conditions of a Medical Certificate and a valid visa at the time of making the request for the IDP in India, the Ministry said.

The idea is that a citizen who has a valid driving licence should not have a requirement for another medical certificate.

"There are countries where the Visa is issued on arrival or Visa is issued at the last moment. In such cases, VISA is not available when applying for the IDP in India before travel. Hence, IDP application can be made without VISA now," it added

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.