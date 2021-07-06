Soon Sood sets up first oxygen plant in Nellore

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been involved in numerous Covid-19 relief efforts, has set up the first oxygen plant in Nellore on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, the Bollywood actor shared a video showing how the truck carrying the oxygen plant was greeted with loud cheers, patriotic slogans, and hearty celebrations by the people of Nellore.

"I am happy that the first oxygen plant has been installed at a government hospital in Nellore. A huge thanks to the local people and the doctors there for helping us out in this. This is just the start of the oxygen plant installation drive. Many more are to come. They will get set up across many states in the country. Stay positive. Jai Hind," Sonu wrote.

Thank you Nellore for this warm welcome 🙏 I am sure the Oxygen Plant we sent will help us save many precious lives. Oxygen plants for other states to follow.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳#MissionHospitalOxygen @CryptoRelief_ @SoodFoundation,,🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XRtCDd1hlr — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 6, 2021





Last month, Sood promised to set up as many as 18 oxygen plants across various states of India. The 47-year-old actor had said that he will soon set up oxygen plants across states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and many others.

From delivering oxygen cylinders to helping the needy get proper medical attention to now setting up oxygen plants, the actor has been trying to help out as many people as possible amid the Covid-19 pandemic with his philanthropic work.

Sonu had received his first dose of coronavirus vaccine at Apollo Hospital, in Punjab on April 7. Along with getting vaccinated against the infection, the actor had also launched 'Sanjeevani - A Shot of Life', an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and for raising awareness about the inoculation drive in the country.

Separately, on the film front, Sonu recently announced a new movie titled 'Kisaan', to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also be featured in Chiranjeevi starrer upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya'.

