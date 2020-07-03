Soon, Vande Bharat flights to land at four other places in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Rajasthan people being brought back from abroad amid the coronavirus outbreak under the Centre’s Vande Bharat Mission will soon be able to land at four other places in the state, an official said on Thursday.

Jaipur: Rajasthan people being brought back from abroad amid the coronavirus outbreak under the Centre’s Vande Bharat Mission will soon be able to land at four other places in the state, an official said on Thursday.

Currently, such flights are coming to Jaipur only.

Currently, such flights are coming to Jaipur only. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Additional Chief Secretary Dr Subodh Agarwal said the state government is making arrangements in this regard at Udaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Bikaner.

The DCs of these districts have been directed to arrange quarantine facilities near the airports, he said.

Meanwhile, 353 people--170 from Ras Al Khaimah and 183 from Dubai--arrived at the Jaipur airport on Thursday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Topics Vande Bharat Mission