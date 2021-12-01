Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying foundation stone for Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor on Saturday in Dehradun, which is likely to cut the travel time between the cities from 6 hours to 2.5 hours. The economic corridor will be built at a cost of around ₹8300 crore.

The prime minister's office (PMO) on Wednesday further informed that the economic corridor will have 7 major interchanges for connectivity to Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Yamunagar, Baghpat, Meerut and Baraut.

“It will have Asia’s largest wildlife elevated corridor (12 km) for unrestricted wildlife movement. Also, the 340 m long tunnel near Dat Kaali temple, Dehradun will help reduce impact on wildlife."

Further, multiple animal passes have been provided in the Ganeshpur-Dehradun section for avoiding animal-vehicle collisions. The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will also have arrangements for rainwater harvesting at intervals of 500 m and over 400 water recharge points, PMO said in its release.

On Saturday, the prime minister will be inaugurating and laying foundation stone for multiple projects worth around ₹18,000 crore, the PMO said. “A significant focus of the visit will be on projects to improve road infrastructure, which will make travel smooth and safer, and also increase tourism in the region. This is in line with the vision of the Prime Minister to boost connectivity in the areas which were once considered far-flung."

Earlier this year, the ministry of road transport and highways said in a statement, the corridor is designed for driving with a minimum 100 kmph speed. "Wayside amenities every 25km-30 km have been provisioned for enhancing the road user experience. Closed toll mechanism would be adopted to enable pay toll only to the extent of highway used," it added.

"The development of this corridor is expected to boost the economy of the region being served by the highway, especially boosting the tourism in Uttarakhand," the statement added.

