Nitin Gadkari said the legislation will contribute to curbing the parking menace
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari regretted that people do not make parking spaces for their vehicles, and instead take up the road to park them
Soon, a person sending a photograph of a wrongly parked vehicle may get a reward of ₹500 as the Centre is mulling on a 'new law'. According to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, he is planning to introduce a new law in which people taking pictures of the wrongly parked vehicle may get a monetary reward.
The union minister said the legislation will contribute to curbing the parking menace.
“I am going to bring a law under which a person sending photographs of a wrongly parked vehicle will be given a ₹500 reward if the violator is fined ₹1,000. This will help in solving the parking problem," Gadkari said at the inauguration of the ‘Industrial Decarbonization Summit 2022 (IDS-2022)’ in Delhi.
Gadkari regretted that people do not make parking spaces for their vehicles, and instead take up the road to park them. He said these days it has become a requirement for everyone to own a car. Sharing an anecdote about his cook, Gadkari said, his cook in his Nagpur residence owns two second-hand cars.
"Earlier we used to get shocked seeing maids and cooks in America coming to work in cars. But now the situation is the same in India," a report in Hindustan Times quoted the minister.
Further, Gadkari said that nowadays a family of four members has six vehicles.
"It appears that Delhiites are lucky people as we have made the road for parking of their vehicles...Nobody makes parking spaces, most of them park their vehicles on streets," he added.
Gadkari is known for his witty remarks. Recently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader made a deal with his party leader Anil Firojiya that funds for development works would be only allocated to him if he loses weight.
Firojiya, the BJP MP from Ujjain has claimed to have reduced his 15 kg weight in less than four months and is entitled to get ₹15,000 crore fund for development in his constituency as promised by Gadkari.
In a public event, the Union Minister had said that he would allocate ₹1,000 crore to Firojiya for each kg weight loss, said the BJP MP.
The BJP MP said he follows a strict diet chart for weight loss.
Explaining his fitness regime, Firojiya said, "I wake up at 5.30 in the morning and then go for the morning walk. My morning workout includes running, exercise and yoga. I follow an Ayurvedic diet chart. I take a light breakfast. For lunch and dinner, I eat salad, one bowl of green vegetables, and one roti made up of mixed cereals. Occasionally I take carrot soup or dry fruits in between."
