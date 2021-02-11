OPEN APP
Soon, you will able to reach Dehradun from Delhi in 2.5 hours
For implementation purposes, its entire length of the corridor has been divided into four sections
Soon, you will able to reach Dehradun from Delhi in 2.5 hours

2 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2021, 08:35 PM IST

  • The corridor is designed for driving with a minimum 100 kmph speed
  • Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in her budget speech that the construction of the 210 km corridor will be initiated in the current fiscal year

The under-construction Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun economic corridor will reduce the travel time from 6.5 hours to just 2.5 hours once it is completed, the ministry of road transport and highways said on Thursday.

"This will be the country’s first highway where there will be a 12-kilometre long elevated corridor for protection of wildlife. It has been decided to execute the project under EPC mode," the statement said.

Also Read | Inside the Mindtree makeover strategy

The corridor is designed for driving with a minimum 100 kmph speed. "Wayside amenities every 25km-30 km have been provisioned for enhancing the road user experience. Closed toll mechanism would be adopted to enable pay toll only to the extent of highway used," it added.

"The development of this corridor is expected to boost the economy of the region being served by the highway, especially boosting the tourism in Uttarakhand," the statement added.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in her budget speech that the construction of the 210 km corridor will be initiated in the current fiscal year.

For implementation purposes, its entire length of the corridor has been divided into four sections.

Section 1 starts from Akshardham Temple near DME and passes through Geeta colony, Khajurikhas and Mandola. It aims to decongest the North East Delhi and also enhance the development potential of Tronica city, Mandola Vihar Yojana of the Uttar Pradesh Government.

Passing through districts of Baghpat, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur, the tendering process of section 2 has been initiated in four packages. Land acquisition process is going on and forest/environment clearance proposal has been applied.

Section 3 starts from Saharanpur bypass and ends at Ganeshpur. Section 4 primarily passes through reserve forest in UP and Uttarakhand. Out of 20 km, 5 km is brownfield expansion, and 15 km is realignment comprising of elevated wildlife corridor(12 km) and approaches to the tunnel(structure 340m).




