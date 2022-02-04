Soon your vehicle's fitness certificate may be tested via an automatic machine. Ministry of Road Transport & Highways issued a draft notification on Wednesday seeking public comments regarding mandatory fitness of vehicles only through an Automated Testing Station.

For the renewal of the fitness certificate, the draft notification proposes a gap of two years for vehicles up to eight years old, and one year for vehicles older than eight years.

The draft sets a separate timeline for mandatory testing of the HGVs (Heavy Goods Vehicles) and LMVs (Light Motor Vehicles). For heavy vehicles, the mandatory testing through an automated testing station will start from 01st April 2023.

For Medium Goods Vehicles and LMVs, compulsory testing is being proposed to start from 01st June 2024.

“Fitness shall be done mandatorily, only through an Automated Testing Station registered in accordance with the rule 175 for recognition, regulation, and control of the automated testing station," the notification states.

“Objections and suggestions to these draft rules can be sent to the Joint Secretary (Transport), email: comments-morth@gov.in, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Transport Bhawan, Parliament Street, New Delhi-110001," the draft noted.

According to Transport Ministry data, India has 51 lakh Light Motor Vehicles that are more than 20 years old and 34 lakh over 15 years old. Around 17 lakh Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles are older than 15 years without valid fitness certificates.

