SOPs for chemical disasters on agenda

- Over 130 chemical accidents were reported in India in the last 20 years, resulting in 259 deaths and 563 injuries
NEW DELHI :The government is framing standard operating procedures (SOPs) to deal with chemical emergencies such as the 1984 Bhopal gas disaster.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), National Disaster Management Authority, Defence Research and Development Organization, fire departments and the health ministry are drafting a mechanism to deal with such accidents based on the requirement of states where factories handling toxic chemicals are located.
“A coordination mechanism between various stakeholders is being developed to tackle chemical emergencies," said Dr Sujeet Singh, director of the National Centre for Disease Control.
“There is a requirement for capacity building both offsite and onsite to address chemical emergencies. There is a need for a combined proactive response and clear SoP per the requirements of states/UTs where such chemicals are being used in factories and industries. This is a mandatory requirement as per International Health Regulation to which India is a signatory."
India still lacks competency in addressing such chemical emergencies, unlike advanced economies such as the US and Japan.
At the same time, India produces and stores more than 3,000 hazardous chemicals.
In 1984, India witnessed one of the world’s worst industrial disasters in Bhopal when thousands were killed after the accidental release of toxic methyl isocyanate gas, a chemical used in the production of pesticides, from a factory run by Union Carbide.
According to NDRF, 130 other significant chemical accidents were reported in India in the last 20 years, resulting in 259 deaths and 563 injuries in Visakhapatnam, Delhi NCR region and Baroda.
The government has already had two rounds of meetings in Bhopal and Visakhapatnam. There are about 1,861 major accident hazard units across 301 districts.
Besides, thousands of factories in the unorganized sector deal with numerous hazardous materials, posing serious disaster risks.
Until now, multiple agencies had been working independently, but a combined effort by all agencies was not in place.
“Medical doctors working at various levels need to be sensitized about the impact of acute chemical accidents and their public health management. For instance, if there is a sulphuric acid plant, then agencies should know the antidote for sulphuric acid. Doctors in that area should be aware that these particular chemicals are being used in the plant so that they can treat their patients immediately if there is an accident. We are also considering what impact it will have on the environment or the people," a government official said, requesting anonymity.
“What impact a chemical tragedy is going to create outside, there is no such assessment or guidelines. So we are seeking responses from each of the agencies concerned."
The next meeting is being planned in Baroda.
