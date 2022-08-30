SOPs for chemical disasters on agenda

“Medical doctors working at various levels need to be sensitized about the impact of acute chemical accidents and their public health management. For instance, if there is a sulphuric acid plant, then agencies should know the antidote for sulphuric acid. Doctors in that area should be aware that these particular chemicals are being used in the plant so that they can treat their patients immediately if there is an accident. We are also considering what impact it will have on the environment or the people," a government official said, requesting anonymity.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}