‘Sops for export, private e-bus operators likely’2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 11:35 PM IST
The government may consider export incentives for electric bus manufacturers as it aims to incentivize the procurement of electric buses.
New Delhi: The government may consider rolling out export incentives for electric bus manufacturers keen to export buses to markets such as the UK and Europe, and even neighbouring nations such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal, even as it moves to incentivize state transport units to procure 10,000 electric buses each year, Mahesh Babu, global CEO, Switch Mobility, Ashok Leyland’s wholly-owned net zero e-mobility arm told Mint in an exclusive interview. According to Babu, India’s rate of procurement of e-buses lags its requirements, and should ideally double by 2030 to replace polluting internal combustion-engine buses on the road. That may call for extending sops to private bus operators who control nearly 90% of the bus market, under the new, redesigned FAME-III scheme, Babu said, adding that the government is likely to consider various measures to incentivize exports of e-buses too.