A day after Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that domestic flight operations will start from 25 May, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) today issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for airports for recommencement of domestic flights.

Passengers must compulsorily walk through a thermal screening zone before entering the airport terminal building and all have to have the Aarogya Setu app on their mobiles. The app 'will not be mandatory' for children below 14 years of age.

"Airport operators must make appropriate arrangement for sanitisation of passengers' baggage before entry into terminal building," the AAI said in a statement.

Some of the SOPs that has to be followed by airport operators for resumption of domestic flights:

Passengers should reach airport well in advance. They will have to reach airport two hours in advance of flight time.

Passengers should wear masks and gloves.

Those that don’t show ‘green’ on Aarogya Setu will not be allowed to enter airport.

Sanitisation of baggage before entry into terminal

At passenger touchpoints, staff to either wear face shields behind counter or put glass wall at counter

Constant announcements about social distancing and other norms.

Boarding will be done in batches to maintain social distance.

Passenger seating arrangement shall be done in such a manner so as to maintain social distancing among passengers using chairs by blocking those seats that are not to be used, with proper markers/tapes.

All airport staff to wear PPEs and hand sanitisers for staff and passenger.

Newspapers and magazines not to be provided in the Terminal building/Lounges.

Passengers will be allowed into the terminal building if their flights are within four hours.

State governments and administrations have to ensure public transport and private taxis for passengers and airline crew.

Trolleys will not be allowed in the arrival or departure sections, except for special cases.

It shall be verified by the Central Industrial Security Force/Airport staff at the entry gate. However, Aarogya Setu is not mandatory for children below the age of 14 years: Airports Authority of India (AAI)

Countries across the world are easing restrictions which were imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. India is gearing up to open its domestic airspace.

Domestic airline operations will resume from airports across all major cities in the country from 25 May, Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri had informed yesterday.

Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020.



All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May.



SOPs for passenger movement are also being separately issued by @MoCA_GoI. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 20, 2020

All airports and airlines have been informed to be ready to recommence operations, the minister said on Twitter adding that SOPs for passenger movement are being separately issued by the ministry of civil aviation.

India suspended all flights since 25 March when the government first imposed a nationwide lockdown to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown has since been extended thrice. The current lockdown will end on 31 May.





