‘Sore throat, burning eyes, headache’: 3 in 4 Delhi-NCR households feeling impact of toxic air, finds survey

Three out of four households in Delhi-NCR are already facing the adverse effects of polluted air, with common symptoms including sore throat, coughing, eye irritation, headaches, and disrupted sleep, according to an online survey conducted by the citizen engagement platform LocalCircles.

An analysis of CPCB data revealed that after Diwali, PM2.5 concentrations surged to 488 micrograms per cubic metre, the highest in five years and more than three times the pre-festival level of 156.6 micrograms per cubic metre.

Pollution levels reached their peak on Diwali night, October 20, and the following morning.

The survey, based on over 44,000 responses from residents across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, found that 42 per cent of the households reported that one or more members were suffering from sore throat or cough, while 25 per cent said family members had burning eyes, headaches or difficulty sleeping.

About 17 per cent of respondents reported breathing difficulties or aggravated asthma.

LocalCircles said 44 per cent of households were trying to minimise outdoor exposure and increase intake of immunity-boosting foods and drinks to cope with poor air quality. Nearly one-third of respondents said they had consulted or planned to consult doctors for pollution-related ailments.

Despite a 77.5 per cent reduction in stubble burning events in Punjab and Haryana due to floods and delayed harvests, Delhi's air quality has remained poor with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 400 in several areas -- about 24 times higher than the World Health Organization's recommended level for PM2.5 exposure.

LocalCircles said the findings highlight that residents are “already feeling the impact of toxic air” and called for strict enforcement of anti-pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), including deployment of smog guns and night-time sweeping to reduce dust.

The sudden exposure to smoke, toxic gases, and fine particulate matter has left the elderly, children, pregnant women, and those with chronic respiratory or cardiac illnesses struggling to cope.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi's overall AQI on Saturday morning stood in the “poor” category at 261, down from 290 a day earlier. However, Anand Vihar recorded a “severe” AQI of 415, the highest among all monitoring stations.