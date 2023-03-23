Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of jailed former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has been diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer. She shared the news on Twitter and said that she is waiting for the leader and probably suffering more than him.

“He (Navjot S Sidhu) is in the prison for a crime he has not committed. Forgive all those involved. Waiting for you each day outside probably suffering more than you. As usual trying to take your pain away, asked for sharing it. Happened to see a small growth, knew it was bad," Navjot Kaur Sidhu said in a tweet.

“Waited for You, seeing you were denied justice again and again. Truth is so powerful but it takes your tests time and again. KALYUG. Sorry can’t wait for you because it’s stage 2 invasive cancer. Going under the knife today. No one is to be blamed because it’s GODS plan: PERFECT," she added.

He is in the prison for a crime he has not committed.Forgive all those involved.Waiting for you each day outside probably suffering more than you. As usual trying to take your pain away,asked for sharing it. Happened to see a small growth, knew it was bad.1/2 — DR NAVJOT SIDHU (@DrDrnavjotsidhu) March 22, 2023

Congress Punjab president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring reacted to his wife's cancer diagnosis and prayed for her speedy recovery. “I’m sorry that you have to undergo surgery. Thankfully it was detected on time. Praying for your speedy recovery. Waheguru Mehar Karan," he said in a tweet.

The Supreme Court in May 2022, sentenced Sidhu one-year rigorous imprisonment in a 1988 road rage death case and since then he is been lodged in Patiala central prison. Navjot Singh Sidhu got into a dispute with the driver of another vehicle at a traffic intersection on December 27, 1988 in Patiala. During the altercation, Sidhu forcibly removed the driver from his car and physically attacked him with punches, causing the man's death.