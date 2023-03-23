‘Sorry can’t wait for you,’ Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife reveals cancer diagnosis in letter to jailed husband1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 03:56 PM IST
In a letter to her jailed husband, Navjot Kaur Sidhu said that you were denied justice again and again
Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of jailed former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has been diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer. She shared the news on Twitter and said that she is waiting for the leader and probably suffering more than him.
