Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty tweeted that no Delta variant of Covid-19 was found in his building. He refuted reports claiming that his building has been sealed by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and called it misreporting and fake news.

"Wow! Must say that fake news spreads quicker than any virus. People, pls don't spread panic. There's NO 'Delta Variant' in my building society. Just one COVID case & the patient is recuperating at Breach Candy hospital. The others are currently negative & self quarantined," Shetty wrote on Twitter.

The Shettys live on the 18th floor of the Prithvi Apartment. "My building is safe and the family is fine. One wing has a notice up but NOT entire building sealed as being misreported. My mother, my wife Mana, #Ahan, #Athiya & my staff; as well as the entire Bldg are fine & thank U for your good wishes. Sorry folks no #DELTA," he mentioned in a separate tweet.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that the Mumbai civic body has sealed a wing of a building in south Mumbai in which Shetty resides after a fifth person from that wing tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Suniel's spokesperson has given an update about the same to news agency ANI. He said that the 'Hera Pheri' actor is currently staying out of the city and is absolutely fine.

Quashing rumours of Suniel contracting coronavirus, the spokesperson said, "Few publications are running that Suniel Shetty and family have tested positive. This is to inform you that Suniel and his family are out of the city and are perfectly fine."

"Yes there are few flats which have been sealed by BMC but there is nothing to worry about the Shetty family," the spokesperson added.

According to the BMC's revised guidelines issued in April, a building is sealed and declared a micro-containment area if five cases of coronavirus are found. Mumbai on Monday reported 478 fresh Covid-19 cases and nine fresh fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 7,28,174 and the death toll to 15,636.

