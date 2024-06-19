‘Sorry state of affairs…’: Allahabad HC raps NEET aspirant for seeking action against NTA. Here’s why

The Allahabad High Court dismissed a NEET aspirant's writ petition alleging NTA's failure to declare her result and a torn OMR sheet. The petition was dismissed after it was revealed that the aspirant had submitted forged documents, leading to the cancellation of her answer script.

First Published05:34 PM IST
Allahabad HC dismissed the writ petition when it came to light that the NEET aspirant, Ayushi Patel, had submitted forged documents, thereby leading to the cancellation of her answer script
Allahabad HC dismissed the writ petition when it came to light that the NEET aspirant, Ayushi Patel, had submitted forged documents, thereby leading to the cancellation of her answer script

Amid hullaballoo concerning National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024 examinations, the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed a writ petition filed by a NEET aspirant. The student had alleged that the NTA has failed to declare her result. She also alleged that her OMR sheet was ‘found torn’. 

However, the Allahabad HC dismissed the writ petition when it came to light that the NEET aspirant, Ayushi Patel, had submitted forged documents, thereby leading to the cancellation of her answer script. 

What did NEET aspirant Ayushi Patel allege?

Ayushi Patel filed a Writ Petition in the Allahabad High Court alleging that the NTA informed her that her result would not be declared due to her OMR sheet being torn.

Patel insisted on a manual evaluation of her OMR Sheet for the NEET UG 2024 exam and called for action against the NTA. This comes amidst a nationwide protest against the testing agency regarding the allocation of 'grace marks' to multiple students.

What did Allahabad HC say?

“Be that as it may, this is really sorry state of affairs that the petitioner filed a petition enclosing therewith the forged and fictitious documents, therefore, this Court can not restrain the competent authority / authorities to take any legal action against the petitioner strictly in accordance with law,” the High Court said.

The petitioner may face legal repercussions for her claims, as suggested by the NTA in their court submission.

In response to a court order the NTA provided the original OMR sheet, which revealed no damage and that there was forgery involved, as the candidate's actual score was lower than what she actually claimed. The NTA is free to pursue legal action, the court declared, dismissing the petition on the grounds that it involved "forged documents."

