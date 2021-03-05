Sotheby’s International Realty and HDFC to co-host luxury home fair

NEW DELHI: India's housing market has been witnessing shown green shoots of recovery, and in order to tap the rise in demand, the Indian arm of Sotheby’s International Realty and mortgage lender HDFC Ltd have come together to co-host a luxury home fair for the Delhi market.

The online show will start 6 March and will end on 21 March, and will exhibit luxury properties, including ready-to-move-in homes and new developments across the National Capital Region (NCR).

At the Delhi Luxury Home Fair 2021 there will be properties from locations such as Jor Bagh, Vasant Vihar, New Friends Colony, and also apartments from select luxury projects in Gurgaon and Noida.

Delhi government recently reduced circle rates by 20% across categories for six months till September 2021. This move is expected to boost demand for real estate in the city.

India Sotheby’s Internationaal Realty and HDFC will provide buyers exclusive benefits.

Speaking about the upcoming Delhi Luxury Home Fair 2021, Amit Goyal, CEO, India Sotheby’s International Realty said, “Our first home fair in association with one of the largest mortgage lender, HDFC Home Loans, in November 2020, was a big success. This has prompted us to partner with HDFC Home loans, yet again, to bring exclusive benefits for home buyers, including for NRIs. We also enable services such as tax and wealth advisory, property evaluation and re-development, to support quick closure of transactions and time efficiency led savings for HNI buyers."

Speaking at the occasion, Renu Sud Karnad, managing director, HDFC Ltd said, “HDFC always aims at giving customers the best value and service on home loans. With a circle rate reduction of 20% in Delhi and home loan rates at a historic low, home buyers are actively looking at buying good quality property. Further the property prices over the past couple of years have seen price and time correction making the luxury houses in the capital even more attractive and with sentiments and confidence returning back, its possibly the best time to buy a house. With people now embracing technology, even the convenience of buying a property by availing home loans online has improved the efficiency quotient."

