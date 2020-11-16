Soumitra Chatterjee dies at 85

Chatterjee was the most loved person in today’s twisted Bengal. My mother and mother-in-law, in their 80s, love him. My niece, 22, loves him. His death moves random people to tears. And let’s get done with this “Apu" and “Feluda" and Satyajit Ray business. He was much bigger than being Ray’s alter ego in the films he made with him. He was a poet, a dramatist and a creator in his own right. And charisma? He burnt up the screen in Jhinder Bondi, an adaptation of The Prisoner of Zenda, where he played the villain Rupert of Hentzau (Mayurvahan) and took Uttam Kumar to the cleaners.