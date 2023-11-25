Soumya Vishwanathan murder: Court sentences four convicts to life imprisonment, refuses death penalty request
Four convicts in the Soumya Vishwanathan murder case have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Delhi Court, while a fifth convict received a three-year jail term. The court rejected the request for a death sentence, stating that the case did not meet the criteria of a rare case.
Soumya Vishwanathan murder: Delhi's Saket District Court on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to four convicts in the murder case of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan. The fifth convict in the case, Ajay Sethi got 3 years in jail.
