Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital in Kolkata after complaints of chest pain

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after complaining of chest pain on Saturday.

Sourav Ganguly was rushed to the Woodlands hospital in the city after falling ill this morning while working out in the gym at his residence.

The 48-year-old is 'stable' and admitted to the emergency ward of a private hospital after suffering a mild cardiac arrest, as per reports.

Ganguly complained of chest pain following a workout session on Friday evening and family members took him to the hospital this afternoon when the problem recurred.

"He is stable now. We are checking whether this pain is due to some cardiac problem or not. He requires to undergo several tests," an official told news agency PTI.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to wish Ganguly a speedy recovery. "Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital," tweeted Banerjee.

The West Bengal CM further added: "Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family!"

On Wednesday, the BCCI president had visited Eden Gardens and discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya.

Other office-bearers of CAB including secretary Snehashis Ganguly and joint secretary Debabrata Das were also present at the stadium.

Ganguly on joining politics

Earlier this week, Ganguly had also cleared the air about him joining politics ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections this year. He had stated that he went to meet the state's Governor upon invitation.

"If the Governor wants to meet you, you have to meet him. So let us keep it like that," Ganguly had informed.

State Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had met Ganguly to discuss various issues and agreed to visit Eden Gardens on his invitation.

"Had interaction with 'Dada' Saurav Ganguly, BCCI President at Raj Bhawan yesterday at 4.30 PM on varied issues. Accepted his offer for a visit to Eden Gardens, the oldest cricket ground in the country established in 1864," tweeted the Governor.

