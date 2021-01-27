Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly was taken to the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday for a checkup of his cardiac condition.

"There is no change in his parameters since his last hospitalization and his vital parameters are stable," said a media release from Apollo Gleneagles Hospital in eastern Kolkata.

Update from Apollo Hospitals on Ganguly's health:

Mr. Sourav Ganguly, 48 years old male, has come for a checkup of his cardiac condition.

The batting great wasn't feeling well since yesterday evening, according to reports. He headed to the Apollo Hospital today weeks after undergoing a successful angioplasty.

"There is no complication, it is a routine visit," a source told news agency ANI.

Earlier on 2 January, the former India skipper was admitted to Woodlands Hospital after he complained of chest pain.

The cricket icon was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

He spent about five days in the hospital before being finally discharged on 7 January.

After getting discharged, the cricket icon had thanked the medical team of Woodlands Hospital for looking after him and doing the needful procedures.

"I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be ready to fly soon," Ganguly had said while speaking to reporters.

Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO of Woodlands Hospital, had said that Ganguly would be monitored at home on a daily basis after being discharged.

The 48-year-old would be ready for the next course of procedures or medical intervention after about 2-3 weeks, Dr Rupali Basu had said while speaking to the reporters about the health of the former India captain.

Cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty had also met the medical team of nine doctors attending to the BCCI chief and then a further course of action was decided by the hospital. Dr Devi Shetty had said that the heart of Ganguly was as strong as it was when the former India skipper was 20-years-old.

