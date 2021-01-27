Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Sourav Ganguly came for 'cardiac checkup', vital parameters stable, says Apollo Hospital
Former Indian cricket captain and president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly.

Sourav Ganguly came for 'cardiac checkup', vital parameters stable, says Apollo Hospital

2 min read . 06:18 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • The batting great wasn't feeling well since yesterday evening, according to reports
  • He headed to the Apollo Hospital today weeks after undergoing a successful angioplasty

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly was taken to the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday for a checkup of his cardiac condition.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly was taken to the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday for a checkup of his cardiac condition.

"There is no change in his parameters since his last hospitalization and his vital parameters are stable," said a media release from Apollo Gleneagles Hospital in eastern Kolkata.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Bird flu confirmed in Solapur, Pune, Nashik and 5 other districts in Maharashtra

1 min read . 06:36 PM IST

Private placement of debt issuance hits all-time high of 7.77tn in 2020: Report

2 min read . 06:34 PM IST

Zydus Cadila’s vaccine shows immune response in animals against covid-19

1 min read . 06:34 PM IST

Delhi records single-day rise of 96 Covid-19 cases, lowest in over nine months

1 min read . 06:36 PM IST

"There is no change in his parameters since his last hospitalization and his vital parameters are stable," said a media release from Apollo Gleneagles Hospital in eastern Kolkata.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Bird flu confirmed in Solapur, Pune, Nashik and 5 other districts in Maharashtra

1 min read . 06:36 PM IST

Private placement of debt issuance hits all-time high of 7.77tn in 2020: Report

2 min read . 06:34 PM IST

Zydus Cadila’s vaccine shows immune response in animals against covid-19

1 min read . 06:34 PM IST

Delhi records single-day rise of 96 Covid-19 cases, lowest in over nine months

1 min read . 06:36 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Update from Apollo Hospitals on Ganguly's health:

Mr. Sourav Ganguly, 48 years old male, has come for a checkup of his cardiac condition.

There is no change in his parameters since his last hospitalization and his vital parameters are stable.

View Full Image
A media release from Apollo Gleneagles Hospital.
Click on the image to enlarge

The batting great wasn't feeling well since yesterday evening, according to reports. He headed to the Apollo Hospital today weeks after undergoing a successful angioplasty.

"There is no complication, it is a routine visit," a source told news agency ANI.

Earlier on 2 January, the former India skipper was admitted to Woodlands Hospital after he complained of chest pain.

The cricket icon was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

He spent about five days in the hospital before being finally discharged on 7 January.

After getting discharged, the cricket icon had thanked the medical team of Woodlands Hospital for looking after him and doing the needful procedures.

"I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be ready to fly soon," Ganguly had said while speaking to reporters.

Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO of Woodlands Hospital, had said that Ganguly would be monitored at home on a daily basis after being discharged.

The 48-year-old would be ready for the next course of procedures or medical intervention after about 2-3 weeks, Dr Rupali Basu had said while speaking to the reporters about the health of the former India captain.

Cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty had also met the medical team of nine doctors attending to the BCCI chief and then a further course of action was decided by the hospital. Dr Devi Shetty had said that the heart of Ganguly was as strong as it was when the former India skipper was 20-years-old.

With agency inputs

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.