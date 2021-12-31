OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital after treatment for Covid: Report
Listen to this article

Former Indian cricket captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has been discharged from hospital after treatment for Covid, news agency PTI reported citing sources. Ganguly will remain in home isolation. 

Ganguly was admitted at Woodland's Multi-speciality hospital late evening of December 27 with Covid positive status. 

In a statement, the hospital informed that he received monoclonal antibody cocktail therapy on the same night and was “haemodynamically stable".

A medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondol, Dr Saptarshi basu and Dr Soutik Panda in consultation with Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Aftab Khan was keeping a close watch on his health status, the hospital said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout