Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital after treatment for Covid: Report

Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital after treatment for Covid: Report1 min read . 02:31 PM IST
- Ganguly was admitted at Woodland's Multi-speciality hospital late evening of December 27 with Covid positive status
Former Indian cricket captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has been discharged from hospital after treatment for Covid, news agency PTI reported citing sources. Ganguly will remain in home isolation.
Ganguly was admitted at Woodland's Multi-speciality hospital late evening of December 27 with Covid positive status.
In a statement, the hospital informed that he received monoclonal antibody cocktail therapy on the same night and was “haemodynamically stable".
A medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondol, Dr Saptarshi basu and Dr Soutik Panda in consultation with Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Aftab Khan was keeping a close watch on his health status, the hospital said.
