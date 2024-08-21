Protests against the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor continued with Sourav Ganguly and his family leading a candlelight vigil on Wednesday evening.

Protests against the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor continued on Wednesday with ace cricketer Sourav Ganguly and his family leading a candlelight vigil. Meanwhile the IMA-led nationwide doctors agitation entered its tenth day as the CBI continued quizzing the former principal of RG Kar Medical College. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Visuals shared online showed the former Team India captain leading a rally alongside his wife Dona and their daughter from the Behala area of Kolkata. The cricketer had initially been slated to participate in a rally organised by sportspersons from the city. The plan was eventually scrapped since he could not secure permission from the administration.

"We are protesting against the rape. It's not only West Bengal. Every day we get news that someone or the other from somewhere is getting raped and that is not good news. We need a safe society for every individual," Dona Ganguly told reporters.

The Odissi dancer and members of her academy stressed the need to create a “safe society" and sought justice for RG Kar trainee doctor.

“We want justice, this has to stop. Every day we hear about some rape case and we feel bad that this is happening even in 2024 and this has to stop," added her daughter Sana Ganguly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The death of a post-graduate trainee doctor on August 9 has sparked nationwide strikes and protests by the medical community in recent days.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court constituted a 10-member National Task Force to make recommendations on the prevention of violence and safe working conditions for medical professionals. The top court also asked the CBI to file a status report on the status of the probe while the West Bengal government has been asked to file a status report on the mob attack within RG Kar hospital on August 15.