Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief and former India captain Sourav Ganguly , who underwent angioplasty after a "mild" heart attack, is stable and is likely to be discharged from the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday.

As per reports, the medical board of 9 members met on Monday morning and discussed the next course of treatment.

Forty-eight-year-old Ganguly, who was diagnosed with 'triple vessel disease', slept well on Sunday night and all his parameters are normal at the moment, a bulletin released by the hospital where he is undergoing treatment said.

Ganguly also tested negative for Covid-19 on Sunday.

His blood pressure is 120/80 and oxygen saturation level is 97%, the bulletin said.

"We will conduct echocardiography in the morning to assess his heart function. Doctors are keeping a constant vigil on his health condition and taking appropriate measures from time to time," it said.

The batting great was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Sourav Ganguly and his wife Dona and wished the BCCI president a quick recovery. Wishes have been pouring in for the former India cricketer ever since he was admitted to Kolkata hospital.

