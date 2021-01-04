Subscribe
Home >News >India >Sourav Ganguly health update: BCCI chief stable, likely to be discharged on 6 Jan
Gurukul Art academy students and teachers paint a portrait of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly for his speedy recovery at Lalbaug in Mumbai.

Sourav Ganguly health update: BCCI chief stable, likely to be discharged on 6 Jan

1 min read . 06:05 PM IST Staff Writer

  • As per reports, the medical board of 9 members met today morning and discussed the next course of treatment

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty after a "mild" heart attack, is stable and is likely to be discharged from the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty after a "mild" heart attack, is stable and is likely to be discharged from the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday.

As per reports, the medical board of 9 members met on Monday morning and discussed the next course of treatment.

As per reports, the medical board of 9 members met on Monday morning and discussed the next course of treatment.

Forty-eight-year-old Ganguly, who was diagnosed with 'triple vessel disease', slept well on Sunday night and all his parameters are normal at the moment, a bulletin released by the hospital where he is undergoing treatment said.

Ganguly also tested negative for Covid-19 on Sunday.

His blood pressure is 120/80 and oxygen saturation level is 97%, the bulletin said.

"We will conduct echocardiography in the morning to assess his heart function. Doctors are keeping a constant vigil on his health condition and taking appropriate measures from time to time," it said.

The batting great was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Sourav Ganguly and his wife Dona and wished the BCCI president a quick recovery. Wishes have been pouring in for the former India cricketer ever since he was admitted to Kolkata hospital.

