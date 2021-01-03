OPEN APP
Sourav Ganguly health update: BCCI chief tests Covid -ve, 'presently afebrile' after angioplasty
President of BCCI Sourav Ganguly. (AFP)
1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2021, 10:39 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The batting great was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty after a "mild" heart attack, is stable and his health parameters are normal, doctors said on Sunday.

Ganguly tested negative for coronavirus and is "presently afebrile", according to the latest update. He will undergo a routine ECG (electrocardiogram) test today morning.

He was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

"He had an uneventful last night and presently Afebrile (not feverish)... He is sleeping now," a bulletin issued by the private hospital where Ganguly is admitted, said.

Ganguly underwent angioplasty yesterday after being rushed to the hospital due to chest pain.

Jay Shah, secretary of the BCCI, confirmed the development and added that Ganguly was in stable condition.

The celebrated former cricketer's blood pressure is 110/70 and oxygen saturation level is 98%, it said.

Doctors said they will be deciding on conducting another angioplasty after accessing Ganguly's condition.

"He will be requiring another angioplasty because of the triple vessel disease. But, that depends on how his condition is. He is, however, out of danger now," one of the doctors treating Ganguly had said on Saturday.

A routine ECG will also be conducted on Sunday morning, the bulletin said.

The batting great was rushed to hospital on Saturday afternoon following complaints of chest pain.

