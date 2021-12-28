OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Sourav Ganguly health update: BCCI president given monoclonal antibody cocktail therapy, currently stable
Listen to this article

Sourav Ganguly hospitalised: Kolkata's Woodland hospital on Tuesday shared health update on BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who was hospitalised late Monday evening after testing positive for Covid.  

In a statement, the hospital said: “Mr Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, got admitted at Woodland's Multi-speciality Hospital on December 27, 2021 late evening with Covid positive status." 

“He received monoclonal antibody cocktail therapy on the same night and is currently haemodynamically stable," the statement added.

The hospital further informed that a medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondol, Dr Saptarshi basu and Dr Soutik Panda in consultation with Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Aftab Khan is keeping a close watch on his health status.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout