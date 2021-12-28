Sourav Ganguly hospitalised: Kolkata's Woodland hospital on Tuesday shared health update on BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who was hospitalised late Monday evening after testing positive for Covid.

In a statement, the hospital said: “Mr Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, got admitted at Woodland's Multi-speciality Hospital on December 27, 2021 late evening with Covid positive status."

“He received monoclonal antibody cocktail therapy on the same night and is currently haemodynamically stable," the statement added.

Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President, got admitted at Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital on Dec 27 with Covid status. He received monoclonal anti-body cocktail therapy and is currently stable: Dr Rupali Basu MD & CEO, Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata pic.twitter.com/otP8NBNiOv — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

The hospital further informed that a medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondol, Dr Saptarshi basu and Dr Soutik Panda in consultation with Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Aftab Khan is keeping a close watch on his health status.

