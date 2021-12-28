This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, got admitted at Woodland's Multi-speciality Hospital on December 27
Sourav Ganguly hospitalised: Kolkata's Woodland hospital on Tuesday shared health update on BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who was hospitalised late Monday evening after testing positive for Covid.
In a statement, the hospital said: “Mr Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, got admitted at Woodland's Multi-speciality Hospital on December 27, 2021 late evening with Covid positive status."
The hospital further informed that a medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondol, Dr Saptarshi basu and Dr Soutik Panda in consultation with Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Aftab Khan is keeping a close watch on his health status.
