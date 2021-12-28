Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Sourav Ganguly health update: BCCI president given monoclonal antibody cocktail therapy, currently stable

Sourav Ganguly health update: BCCI president given monoclonal antibody cocktail therapy, currently stable

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly
1 min read . 03:00 PM IST Livemint

  • Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, got admitted at Woodland's Multi-speciality Hospital on December 27

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Sourav Ganguly hospitalised: Kolkata's Woodland hospital on Tuesday shared health update on BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who was hospitalised late Monday evening after testing positive for Covid.  

In a statement, the hospital said: “Mr Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, got admitted at Woodland's Multi-speciality Hospital on December 27, 2021 late evening with Covid positive status." 

“He received monoclonal antibody cocktail therapy on the same night and is currently haemodynamically stable," the statement added.

The hospital further informed that a medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondol, Dr Saptarshi basu and Dr Soutik Panda in consultation with Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Aftab Khan is keeping a close watch on his health status.

