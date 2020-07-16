Subscribe
Home >News >India >Sourav Ganguly in home quarantine after elder brother tests Covid-19 positive
A file photo of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

Sourav Ganguly in home quarantine after elder brother tests Covid-19 positive

1 min read . 05:58 AM IST PTI

  • Sourav Ganguly's elder brother Snehasish was admitted to the Belle Vue hospital after his COVID report came positive
  • Snehasish had shifted to their ancestral house, where Sourav is based, after his wife and in-laws tested coronavirus positive

Kolkata: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday went into home quarantine after his elder brother and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) joint secretary Snehasish Ganguly tested positive for COVID-19.

Snehasish, a former Bengal first-class player, has been admitted to the Belle Vue hospital here after his COVID report came positive.

"He was suffering from fever for the last few days and his test report came positive today. He's been admitted to Belle Vue Hospital," a CAB official told PTI.

"The reports arrived late in the evening. As per health protocols, even Sourav will have to be in home quarantine for a stipulated period," a source close to the BCCI President added.

Snehasish had shifted to their ancestral house, where Sourav is based, in Behala after his wife and in-laws at his Mominpur residence tested positive for the dreaded virus.

The former India captain was, however, unavailable for a comment on the development.

Recently, during an interview to India Today, Sourav had spoken about how life around him has changed, making people more vulnerable.

"My brother visits our factories everyday and he is more at risk," the former batting star had said.

