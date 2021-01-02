Sourav Ganguly is stable, responding well to treatment: Jay Shah

Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Saturday provided a health update on BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and said the former India skipper is stable and is responding well to treatment.

The 48-year-old was on Saturday hospitalised at Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata after complaining of chest pain.

"I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I've spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment," Shah tweeted.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla also took to Twitter to wish Ganguly a speedy recovery.

The International Cricket Council also wished him a quick recovery. "Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest earlier today. He is now in a stable condition. We wish him a speedy recovery!" ICC wrote.

Speaking to ANI, sources close to the BCCI president said that Ganguly complained of pain in the chest and was rushed to the hospital.

"Dada (Sourav) complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital. He might need to undergo angioplasty. He is out of danger," the source said.

Ganguly had on Wednesday visited Eden Gardens and discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya.

Other office-bearers of CAB including secretary Snehashis Ganguly and joint secretary Debabrata Das were also present at the stadium.

Earlier this week, Ganguly had also cleared the air about him joining politics ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls next year. He had stated that he went to meet the state's Governor upon invitation. "If the Governor wants to meet you, you have to meet him. So let us keep it like that," said Ganguly.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

